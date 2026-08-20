هَٰذَا
ذِكۡرٞۚ
وَإِنَّ
لِلۡمُتَّقِينَ
لَحُسۡنَ
مَـَٔابٖ
٤٩
[49] นี่คือข้อตักเตือน และแท้จริงสำหรับบรรดาผู้ยำเกรงนั้น แน่นอนทางกลับ (ของพวกเขา) ย่อมประเสริฐแท้
อ่านตัฟซีร์
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
ตัฟซีร์เพิ่มเติม
The Final Return of the Blessed
Allah tells us that His blessed, believing servants will have a good final return in the Hereafter, which means their ultimate destination. Then He explains it further, as He says:
جَنَّـتِ عَدْنٍ
(`Adn Gardens) meaning, eternal gardens (of Paradise),
مُّفَتَّحَةً لَّهُ…
The Final Return of the Blessed
Allah tells us that His blessed, believing servants will have a good final return in the Hereafter, which means their u…