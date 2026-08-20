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Sad 38:49 هاذا ذكر وان للمتقين لحسن ماب ٤٩

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هَٰذَا
ذِكۡرٞۚ
وَإِنَّ
لِلۡمُتَّقِينَ
لَحُسۡنَ
مَـَٔابٖ
٤٩
[49] นี่คือข้อตักเตือน และแท้จริงสำหรับบรรดาผู้ยำเกรงนั้น แน่นอนทางกลับ (ของพวกเขา) ย่อมประเสริฐแท้
อ่านต่อ

อ่านตัฟซีร์

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Final Return of the Blessed

Allah tells us that His blessed, believing servants will have a good final return in the Hereafter, which means their ultimate destination. Then He explains it further, as He says:

جَنَّـتِ عَدْنٍ

(`Adn Gardens) meaning, eternal gardens (of Paradise),

مُّفَتَّحَةً لَّهُ

The Final Return of the Blessed

Allah tells us that His blessed, believing servants will have a good final return in the Hereafter, which means their u

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Notes placeholders