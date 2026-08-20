هَٰذَاۚ
وَإِنَّ
لِلطَّٰغِينَ
لَشَرَّ
مَـَٔابٖ
٥٥
[55] ดังนั้น และแท้จริงสำหรับบรรดาผู้ละเมิดนั้น แน่นอนทางกลับ (ของพวกเขา) ย่อมเลวจริง ๆ
อ่านตัฟซีร์
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
ตัฟซีร์เพิ่มเติม
The Final Return of the Doomed
Having mentioned the final of the blessed, Allah follows that with mention of the final return of the doomed when they are resurrected and brought to account. Allah says:
هَـذَا وَإِنَّ لِلطَّـغِينَ
(This is so! And for the Taghin), which refers to those who disobey Alla…
The Final Return of the Doomed
Having mentioned the final of the blessed, Allah follows that with mention of the final return of the doomed when they a…