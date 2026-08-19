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Al-Qasas 28:24 فسقى لهما ثم تولى الى الظل فقال رب اني لما انزلت الي من خير فقير ٢٤

หน้า 388 · ญุซ 20

فَسَقَىٰ
لَهُمَا
ثُمَّ
تَوَلَّىٰٓ
إِلَى
ٱلظِّلِّ
فَقَالَ
رَبِّ
إِنِّي
لِمَآ
أَنزَلۡتَ
إِلَيَّ
مِنۡ
خَيۡرٖ
فَقِيرٞ
٢٤
[24] ดังนั้น เขาจึงตักน้ำให้แก่นางทั้งสองแล้วก็กลับไปพักใต้ร่ม และกล่าวว่า ข้าแต่พระเจ้าของข้าพระองค์ แท้จริงข้าพระองค์อยากได้ในความดีที่พระองค์ทรงประทานลงมาให้แก่ข้าพระองค์
อ่านต่อ

อ่านตัฟซีร์

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Musa, peace be upon him, in Madyan, and how He watered the Flocks of the Two Women

When the man told Musa about how Fir`awn and his chiefs were conspiring against him, he left Egypt on his own. He was not used to being alone, because before that he had been living a life of luxury and ease, in a posi

Musa, peace be upon him, in Madyan, and how He watered the Flocks of the Two Women

When the man told Musa about how Fir`awn and his chiefs were conspir

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Notes placeholders