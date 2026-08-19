ลงชื่อเข้าใช้
ลงชื่อเข้าใช้
เลือกภาษา

Al-Qasas 28:23 ولما ورد ماء مدين وجد عليه امة من الناس يسقون ووجد من دونهم امراتين تذودان قال ما خطبكما قالتا لا نسقي حتى يصدر الرعاء وابونا شيخ كبير ٢٣

หน้า 388 · ญุซ 20

وَلَمَّا
وَرَدَ
مَآءَ
مَدۡيَنَ
وَجَدَ
عَلَيۡهِ
أُمَّةٗ
مِّنَ
ٱلنَّاسِ
يَسۡقُونَ
وَوَجَدَ
مِن
دُونِهِمُ
ٱمۡرَأَتَيۡنِ
تَذُودَانِۖ
قَالَ
مَا
خَطۡبُكُمَاۖ
قَالَتَا
لَا
نَسۡقِي
حَتَّىٰ
يُصۡدِرَ
ٱلرِّعَآءُۖ
وَأَبُونَا
شَيۡخٞ
كَبِيرٞ
٢٣
[23] และเมื่อเขามาพบบ่อน้ำแห่ง (เมือง) มัดยัน เขาได้พบฝูงชนกลุ่มหนึ่งกำลังตักน้ำ และนอกจากพวกเขาเหล่านั้น เขายังได้พบหญิงสองคนคอยห้าม (ฝูงแกะ) เขา (มูซา) กล่าวถามว่า เรื่องราวของเธอทั้งสองเป็นมาอย่างไร นางทั้งสองกล่าวว่า เราไม่สามารถตักน้ำได้ จนกว่าคนเลี้ยงแกะเหล่านั้นจะถอยออกไป และบิดาของเราก็เป็นคนแก่มากแล้ว
อ่านต่อ

อ่านตัฟซีร์

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Musa, peace be upon him, in Madyan, and how He watered the Flocks of the Two Women

When the man told Musa about how Fir`awn and his chiefs were conspiring against him, he left Egypt on his own. He was not used to being alone, because before that he had been living a life of luxury and ease, in a posi

Musa, peace be upon him, in Madyan, and how He watered the Flocks of the Two Women

When the man told Musa about how Fir`awn and his chiefs were conspir

ตัฟซีร์เพิ่มเติม
Notes placeholders