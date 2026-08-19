وَلَمَّا
وَرَدَ
مَآءَ
مَدۡيَنَ
وَجَدَ
عَلَيۡهِ
أُمَّةٗ
مِّنَ
ٱلنَّاسِ
يَسۡقُونَ
وَوَجَدَ
مِن
دُونِهِمُ
ٱمۡرَأَتَيۡنِ
تَذُودَانِۖ
قَالَ
مَا
خَطۡبُكُمَاۖ
قَالَتَا
لَا
نَسۡقِي
حَتَّىٰ
يُصۡدِرَ
ٱلرِّعَآءُۖ
وَأَبُونَا
شَيۡخٞ
كَبِيرٞ
٢٣
[23] และเมื่อเขามาพบบ่อน้ำแห่ง (เมือง) มัดยัน เขาได้พบฝูงชนกลุ่มหนึ่งกำลังตักน้ำ และนอกจากพวกเขาเหล่านั้น เขายังได้พบหญิงสองคนคอยห้าม (ฝูงแกะ) เขา (มูซา) กล่าวถามว่า เรื่องราวของเธอทั้งสองเป็นมาอย่างไร นางทั้งสองกล่าวว่า เราไม่สามารถตักน้ำได้ จนกว่าคนเลี้ยงแกะเหล่านั้นจะถอยออกไป และบิดาของเราก็เป็นคนแก่มากแล้ว
อ่านตัฟซีร์
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
ตัฟซีร์เพิ่มเติม
Musa, peace be upon him, in Madyan, and how He watered the Flocks of the Two Women
When the man told Musa about how Fir`awn and his chiefs were conspiring against him, he left Egypt on his own. He was not used to being alone, because before that he had been living a life of luxury and ease, in a posi…
Musa, peace be upon him, in Madyan, and how He watered the Flocks of the Two Women
When the man told Musa about how Fir`awn and his chiefs were conspir…