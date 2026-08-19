وَلَمَّا
تَوَجَّهَ
تِلۡقَآءَ
مَدۡيَنَ
قَالَ
عَسَىٰ
رَبِّيٓ
أَن
يَهۡدِيَنِي
سَوَآءَ
ٱلسَّبِيلِ
٢٢
[22] และเมื่อเขามุ่งหน้าไปยัง (เมือง) มัดยัน เขากล่าวว่า หวังว่าพระเจ้าของฉันจะทรงชี้แนะแก่ฉันสู่ทางอันเที่ยงตรง
อ่านตัฟซีร์
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
ตัฟซีร์เพิ่มเติม
Musa, peace be upon him, in Madyan, and how He watered the Flocks of the Two Women
When the man told Musa about how Fir`awn and his chiefs were conspiring against him, he left Egypt on his own. He was not used to being alone, because before that he had been living a life of luxury and ease, in a posi…
Musa, peace be upon him, in Madyan, and how He watered the Flocks of the Two Women
When the man told Musa about how Fir`awn and his chiefs were conspir…