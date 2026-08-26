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Al-Qamar 54:7 خشعا ابصارهم يخرجون من الاجداث كانهم جراد منتشر ٧

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خُشَّعًا
أَبۡصَٰرُهُمۡ
يَخۡرُجُونَ
مِنَ
ٱلۡأَجۡدَاثِ
كَأَنَّهُمۡ
جَرَادٞ
مُّنتَشِرٞ
٧
[7] สายตาของพวกเขาจะลดต่ำลงขณะที่พวกเขาออกจากกุบูร เสมือนหนึ่งพวกเขาเป็นตั๊กแตนที่บินว่อน
อ่านต่อ

อ่านตัฟซีร์

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The terrible End the Disbelievers will meet on the Day of Resurrection

Allah the Exalted says, `O Muhammad, turn away from these people who, when they witness a miracle, they deny it and say that this is continuous magic.' Turn away from them and wait until,

يَوْمَ يَدْعُو الدَّاعِ إِلَى شَىْءٍ نُّكُر

The terrible End the Disbelievers will meet on the Day of Resurrection

Allah the Exalted says, `O Muhammad, turn away from these people who, when they

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Notes placeholders