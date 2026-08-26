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Al-Qamar 54:4 ولقد جاءهم من الانباء ما فيه مزدجر ٤

หน้า 528 · ญุซ 27

وَلَقَدۡ
جَآءَهُم
مِّنَ
ٱلۡأَنۢبَآءِ
مَا
فِيهِ
مُزۡدَجَرٌ
٤
[4] และโดยแน่นอน ได้มีข่าวคราว (ในอดีต) มายังพวกเขาแล้ว ซึ่งในนั้นมีข้อตักเตือน (แก่พวกเขา)
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อ่านตัฟซีร์

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Which was revealed in Makkah

The Hadith of Abu Waqid preceded, in which it is mentioned that the Messenger of Allah ﷺ would recite Surah Qaf (chapter 53) and Iqtarabat As-Sa`ah (Al-Qamar, chapter 54), during (the `Id Prayers of) Al-Adha and Al-Fitr. The Prophet used to recite these two Surahs during

Which was revealed in Makkah

The Hadith of Abu Waqid preceded, in which it is mentioned that the Messenger of Allah ﷺ would recite Surah Qaf (chapter 5

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