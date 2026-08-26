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Al-Qamar 54:6 فتول عنهم يوم يدع الداع الى شيء نكر ٦

หน้า 528 · ญุซ 27

فَتَوَلَّ
عَنۡهُمۡۘ
يَوۡمَ
يَدۡعُ
ٱلدَّاعِ
إِلَىٰ
شَيۡءٖ
نُّكُرٍ
٦
[6] ดังนั้นเจ้า (มุฮัมมัด) จงผินหลังให้แก่พวกเขา วันซึ่งผู้เรียกร้อง (อิสรอฟีล)จะร้องเรียกไปสู่สิ่งที่น่ากลัวสยองขวัญ
อ่านต่อ

อ่านตัฟซีร์

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The terrible End the Disbelievers will meet on the Day of Resurrection

Allah the Exalted says, `O Muhammad, turn away from these people who, when they witness a miracle, they deny it and say that this is continuous magic.' Turn away from them and wait until,

يَوْمَ يَدْعُو الدَّاعِ إِلَى شَىْءٍ نُّكُر

The terrible End the Disbelievers will meet on the Day of Resurrection

Allah the Exalted says, `O Muhammad, turn away from these people who, when they

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Notes placeholders