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Al-Qamar 54:32 ولقد يسرنا القران للذكر فهل من مدكر ٣٢

หน้า 530 · ญุซ 27

وَلَقَدۡ
يَسَّرۡنَا
ٱلۡقُرۡءَانَ
لِلذِّكۡرِ
فَهَلۡ
مِن
مُّدَّكِرٖ
٣٢
[32] และโดยแน่นอน เราได้ทำให้อัลกุรอานนี้เป็นที่เข้าใจง่ายแก่การรำลึก แล้วมีผู้ใดบ้างที่รับข้อตักเตือนนั้น
อ่านต่อ

อ่านตัฟซีร์

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Story of Thamud

Allah states here that the people of Thamud denied their Messenger Salih,

فَقَالُواْ أَبَشَراً مِّنَّا وَحِداً نَّتَّبِعُهُ إِنَّآ إِذاً لَّفِى ضَلَـلٍ وَسُعُرٍ

(And they said: "A man, alone among us -- shall we follow him Truly, then we should be in error and distress!") They said

The Story of Thamud

Allah states here that the people of Thamud denied their Messenger Salih,

فَقَالُواْ أَبَشَراً مِّنَّا وَحِداً نَّتَّبِعُهُ إِنَّآ إ
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