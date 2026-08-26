ลงชื่อเข้าใช้
ลงชื่อเข้าใช้
เลือกภาษา

Al-Qamar 54:30 فكيف كان عذابي ونذر ٣٠

หน้า 530 · ญุซ 27

فَكَيۡفَ
كَانَ
عَذَابِي
وَنُذُرِ
٣٠
[30] ดังนั้น การลงโทษของเรา และการตักเตือนของเราเป็นเช่นใดบ้าง
อ่านต่อ

อ่านตัฟซีร์

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Story of Thamud

Allah states here that the people of Thamud denied their Messenger Salih,

فَقَالُواْ أَبَشَراً مِّنَّا وَحِداً نَّتَّبِعُهُ إِنَّآ إِذاً لَّفِى ضَلَـلٍ وَسُعُرٍ

(And they said: "A man, alone among us -- shall we follow him Truly, then we should be in error and distress!") They said

The Story of Thamud

Allah states here that the people of Thamud denied their Messenger Salih,

فَقَالُواْ أَبَشَراً مِّنَّا وَحِداً نَّتَّبِعُهُ إِنَّآ إ
ตัฟซีร์เพิ่มเติม
Notes placeholders