أَءُلۡقِيَ
ٱلذِّكۡرُ
عَلَيۡهِ
مِنۢ
بَيۡنِنَا
بَلۡ
هُوَ
كَذَّابٌ
أَشِرٞ
٢٥
[25] สาสน์นั้นถูกส่งมาให้แก่เขาแต่ผู้เดียว อื่นจากพวกเรากระนั้นหรือ เปล่าเลย เขาเป็นคนพูดเท็จ อวดดี ไร้มารยาท
อ่านตัฟซีร์
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
ตัฟซีร์เพิ่มเติม
The Story of Thamud
Allah states here that the people of Thamud denied their Messenger Salih,
فَقَالُواْ أَبَشَراً مِّنَّا وَحِداً نَّتَّبِعُهُ إِنَّآ إِذاً لَّفِى ضَلَـلٍ وَسُعُرٍ
(And they said: "A man, alone among us -- shall we follow him Truly, then we should be in error and distress!") They said…
The Story of Thamud
Allah states here that the people of Thamud denied their Messenger Salih,
فَقَالُواْ أَبَشَراً مِّنَّا وَحِداً نَّتَّبِعُهُ إِنَّآ إ…