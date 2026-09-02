Al-Baqarah 2:20 يكاد البرق يخطف ابصارهم كلما اضاء لهم مشوا فيه واذا اظلم عليهم قاموا ولو شاء الله لذهب بسمعهم وابصارهم ان الله على كل شيء قدير ٢٠
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يَكَادُ
ٱلۡبَرۡقُ
يَخۡطَفُ
أَبۡصَٰرَهُمۡۖ
كُلَّمَآ
أَضَآءَ
لَهُم
مَّشَوۡاْ
فِيهِ
وَإِذَآ
أَظۡلَمَ
عَلَيۡهِمۡ
قَامُواْۚ
وَلَوۡ
شَآءَ
ٱللَّهُ
لَذَهَبَ
بِسَمۡعِهِمۡ
وَأَبۡصَٰرِهِمۡۚ
إِنَّ
ٱللَّهَ
عَلَىٰ
كُلِّ
شَيۡءٖ
قَدِيرٞ
٢٠
[20] สายฟ้าแลบแทบจะเฉี่ยวสายตาของพวกเขาไปคราใดที่มันให้แสงสว่างแก่พวกเขา พวกเขาก็เดินไปในแสงสว่างนั้น และเมื่อมันมืดลงแก่พวกเขา พวกเขาก็หยุดยืน และหากอัลลอฮฺทรงประสงค์แล้ว แน่นอนก็ทรงนำเอาหูและตาของพวกเขาไปแล้ว แท้จริงอัลลอฮฺนั้นทรงอานุภาพเหนือทุกสิ่งทุกอย่าง
อ่านตัฟซีร์
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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