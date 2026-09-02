Al-Baqarah 2:19 او كصيب من السماء فيه ظلمات ورعد وبرق يجعلون اصابعهم في اذانهم من الصواعق حذر الموت والله محيط بالكافرين ١٩
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أَوۡ
كَصَيِّبٖ
مِّنَ
ٱلسَّمَآءِ
فِيهِ
ظُلُمَٰتٞ
وَرَعۡدٞ
وَبَرۡقٞ
يَجۡعَلُونَ
أَصَٰبِعَهُمۡ
فِيٓ
ءَاذَانِهِم
مِّنَ
ٱلصَّوَٰعِقِ
حَذَرَ
ٱلۡمَوۡتِۚ
وَٱللَّهُ
مُحِيطُۢ
بِٱلۡكَٰفِرِينَ
١٩
[19] หรือดังฝนที่หลั่งลงมาจากฟากฟ้า โดยที่ในฝนนั้นมีทั้งบรรดาความมืด ฟ้าคำรณ และฟ้าแลบ พวกเขาจึงเอานิ้วมือของพวกเขาอุดหูไว้เนื่องจากฟ้าผ่า ทั้งนี้เพราะกลัวความตาย และอัลลอฮฺนั้นทรงล้อม พวกปฏิเสธการศรัทธาเหล่านั้นไว้แล้ว
อ่านตัฟซีร์
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
ตัฟซีร์เพิ่มเติม
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