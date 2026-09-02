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Al-Baqarah 2:17 مثلهم كمثل الذي استوقد نارا فلما اضاءت ما حوله ذهب الله بنورهم وتركهم في ظلمات لا يبصرون ١٧

หน้า 4 · ญุซ 1

مَثَلُهُمۡ
كَمَثَلِ
ٱلَّذِي
ٱسۡتَوۡقَدَ
نَارٗا
فَلَمَّآ
أَضَآءَتۡ
مَا
حَوۡلَهُۥ
ذَهَبَ
ٱللَّهُ
بِنُورِهِمۡ
وَتَرَكَهُمۡ
فِي
ظُلُمَٰتٖ
لَّا
يُبۡصِرُونَ
١٧
[17] อุปมาพวกเขานั้น ดังผู้ที่จุดไฟขึ้นครั้งเมื่อไฟได้ให้แสงสว่างแก่สิ่งที่อยู่รอบ ๆ ตัวเขา อัลลอฮฺก็ทรงนำเอาแสงสว่างของพวกเขาไปและปล่อยพวกเขาไว้ในบรรดาความมืด ซึ่งพวกเขาไม่สามารถจะมองเห็นได้
อ่านต่อ

อ่านตัฟซีร์

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Example of the Hypocrites

Allah likened the hypocrites when they bought deviation with guidance, thus acquiring utter blindness, to the example of a person who started a fire. When the fire was lit, and illumnitated the surrounding area, the person benefited from it and felt safe. Then the fire w

The Example of the Hypocrites

Allah likened the hypocrites when they bought deviation with guidance, thus acquiring utter blindness, to the example of

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