Al-Baqarah 2:21 يا ايها الناس اعبدوا ربكم الذي خلقكم والذين من قبلكم لعلكم تتقون ٢١
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يَٰٓأَيُّهَا
ٱلنَّاسُ
ٱعۡبُدُواْ
رَبَّكُمُ
ٱلَّذِي
خَلَقَكُمۡ
وَٱلَّذِينَ
مِن
قَبۡلِكُمۡ
لَعَلَّكُمۡ
تَتَّقُونَ
٢١
[21] มนุษย์เอ๋ย! จงเคารพอิบาดะฮฺ พระผู้เป็นเจ้าของพวกเจ้าที่ทรงบังเกิดพวกเจ้า และบรรดาผู้ที่มาก่อนพวกเจ้าเถิด เพื่อว่าพวกเจ้าจะยำเกรง
อ่านตัฟซีร์
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
ตัฟซีร์เพิ่มเติม
Tawhid Al-Uluhiyyah
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Tawhid Al-Uluhiyyah
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