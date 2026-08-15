Taha 20:98 انما الاهكم الله الذي لا الاه الا هو وسع كل شيء علما ٩٨
Faqe 318 · Xhuz 16
إِنَّمَآ
إِلَٰهُكُمُ
ٱللَّهُ
ٱلَّذِي
لَآ
إِلَٰهَ
إِلَّا
هُوَۚ
وَسِعَ
كُلَّ
شَيۡءٍ
عِلۡمٗا
٩٨
Lexo Tefsirin
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Më shumë Tefsirë
How As-Samiri made the Calf
Musa said to As-Samiri, "What caused you to do what you did What presented such an idea to you causing you to do this" Muhammad bin Ishaq reported from Ibn `Abbas that he said, "As-Samiri was a man from the people of Bajarma, a people who worshipped cows. He still had the…
How As-Samiri made the Calf
Musa said to As-Samiri, "What caused you to do what you did What presented such an idea to you causing you to do this" Muha…