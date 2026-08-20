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Sad 38:57 هاذا فليذوقوه حميم وغساق ٥٧

Page 456 · Juz 23

هَٰذَا
فَلۡيَذُوقُوهُ
حَمِيمٞ
وَغَسَّاقٞ
٥٧
Let them then taste this: boiling water and ˹oozing˺ pus,
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Final Return of the Doomed

Having mentioned the final of the blessed, Allah follows that with mention of the final return of the doomed when they are resurrected and brought to account. Allah says:

هَـذَا وَإِنَّ لِلطَّـغِينَ

(This is so! And for the Taghin), which refers to those who disobey Alla

The Final Return of the Doomed

Having mentioned the final of the blessed, Allah follows that with mention of the final return of the doomed when they a

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