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Sad 38:27 وما خلقنا السماء والارض وما بينهما باطلا ذالك ظن الذين كفروا فويل للذين كفروا من النار ٢٧

Page 455 · Juz 23

وَمَا
خَلَقۡنَا
ٱلسَّمَآءَ
وَٱلۡأَرۡضَ
وَمَا
بَيۡنَهُمَا
بَٰطِلٗاۚ
ذَٰلِكَ
ظَنُّ
ٱلَّذِينَ
كَفَرُواْۚ
فَوَيۡلٞ
لِّلَّذِينَ
كَفَرُواْ
مِنَ
ٱلنَّارِ
٢٧
We have not created the heavens and earth and everything in between without purpose—as the disbelievers think. So woe to the disbelievers because of the Fire!
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Wisdom behind the Creation of This World

Allah tells us that He did not create the creatures in vain; He created them to worship Him Alone, then He will gather them on the Day of Gathering and will reward the obedient and punish the disbelievers. Allah says:

وَمَا خَلَقْنَا السَّمَآءَ وَالاٌّرْضَ

The Wisdom behind the Creation of This World

Allah tells us that He did not create the creatures in vain; He created them to worship Him Alone, then He

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