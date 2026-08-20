وَمَا
خَلَقۡنَا
ٱلسَّمَآءَ
وَٱلۡأَرۡضَ
وَمَا
بَيۡنَهُمَا
بَٰطِلٗاۚ
ذَٰلِكَ
ظَنُّ
ٱلَّذِينَ
كَفَرُواْۚ
فَوَيۡلٞ
لِّلَّذِينَ
كَفَرُواْ
مِنَ
ٱلنَّارِ
٢٧
We have not created the heavens and earth and everything in between without purpose—as the disbelievers think. So woe to the disbelievers because of the Fire!
Read Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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