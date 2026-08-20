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Sad 38:26 يا داوود انا جعلناك خليفة في الارض فاحكم بين الناس بالحق ولا تتبع الهوى فيضلك عن سبيل الله ان الذين يضلون عن سبيل الله لهم عذاب شديد بما نسوا يوم الحساب ٢٦

Page 454 · Juz 23

يَٰدَاوُۥدُ
إِنَّا
جَعَلۡنَٰكَ
خَلِيفَةٗ
فِي
ٱلۡأَرۡضِ
فَٱحۡكُم
بَيۡنَ
ٱلنَّاسِ
بِٱلۡحَقِّ
وَلَا
تَتَّبِعِ
ٱلۡهَوَىٰ
فَيُضِلَّكَ
عَن
سَبِيلِ
ٱللَّهِۚ
إِنَّ
ٱلَّذِينَ
يَضِلُّونَ
عَن
سَبِيلِ
ٱللَّهِ
لَهُمۡ
عَذَابٞ
شَدِيدُۢ
بِمَا
نَسُواْ
يَوۡمَ
ٱلۡحِسَابِ
٢٦
˹We instructed him:˺ “O David! We have surely made you an authority in the land, so judge between people with truth. And do not follow ˹your˺ desires or they will lead you astray from Allah’s Way. Surely those who go astray from Allah’s Way will suffer a severe punishment for neglecting the Day of Reckoning.”
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Advice to Rulers and Leaders

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Advice to Rulers and Leaders

This is advice from Allah, may He be exalted, to those who are in positions of authority. They should rule according to th

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Notes placeholders