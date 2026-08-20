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Sad 38:28 ام نجعل الذين امنوا وعملوا الصالحات كالمفسدين في الارض ام نجعل المتقين كالفجار ٢٨

Page 455 · Juz 23

أَمۡ
نَجۡعَلُ
ٱلَّذِينَ
ءَامَنُواْ
وَعَمِلُواْ
ٱلصَّٰلِحَٰتِ
كَٱلۡمُفۡسِدِينَ
فِي
ٱلۡأَرۡضِ
أَمۡ
نَجۡعَلُ
ٱلۡمُتَّقِينَ
كَٱلۡفُجَّارِ
٢٨
Or should We treat those who believe and do good like those who make mischief throughout the land? Or should We treat the righteous like the wicked?
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Wisdom behind the Creation of This World

Allah tells us that He did not create the creatures in vain; He created them to worship Him Alone, then He will gather them on the Day of Gathering and will reward the obedient and punish the disbelievers. Allah says:

وَمَا خَلَقْنَا السَّمَآءَ وَالاٌّرْضَ

The Wisdom behind the Creation of This World

Allah tells us that He did not create the creatures in vain; He created them to worship Him Alone, then He

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Notes placeholders