Sad 38:29 كتاب انزلناه اليك مبارك ليدبروا اياته وليتذكر اولو الالباب ٢٩
Halaman 410 · Juz 23
كِتٰبٌ
اَنْزَلْنٰهُ
اِلَیْكَ
مُبٰرَكٌ
لِّیَدَّبَّرُوْۤا
اٰیٰتِهٖ
وَلِیَتَذَكَّرَ
اُولُوا
الْاَلْبَابِ
۟
Kitab (Al-Qur`an) yang Kami turunkan kepadamu penuh berkah agar mereka menghayati ayat-ayatnya dan agar orang-orang yang berakal sehat mendapat pelajaran.
Bacalah Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
The Wisdom behind the Creation of This World
Allah tells us that He did not create the creatures in vain; He created them to worship Him Alone, then He will gather them on the Day of Gathering and will reward the obedient and punish the disbelievers. Allah says:
وَمَا خَلَقْنَا السَّمَآءَ وَالاٌّرْضَ…
The Wisdom behind the Creation of This World
Allah tells us that He did not create the creatures in vain; He created them to worship Him Alone, then He…