Sad 38:28 ام نجعل الذين امنوا وعملوا الصالحات كالمفسدين في الارض ام نجعل المتقين كالفجار ٢٨
Halaman 410 · Juz 23
اَمْ
نَجْعَلُ
الَّذِیْنَ
اٰمَنُوْا
وَعَمِلُوا
الصّٰلِحٰتِ
كَالْمُفْسِدِیْنَ
فِی
الْاَرْضِ ؗ
اَمْ
نَجْعَلُ
الْمُتَّقِیْنَ
كَالْفُجَّارِ
۟
Pantaskah Kami memperlakukan orang-orang yang beriman dan mengerjakan kebajikan sama dengan orang-orang yang berbuat kerusakan di bumi? Atau pantaskah Kami mengangggap orang-orang yang bertakwa sama dengan orang-orang yang jahat?
Bacalah Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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