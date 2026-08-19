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Sad 38:28 ام نجعل الذين امنوا وعملوا الصالحات كالمفسدين في الارض ام نجعل المتقين كالفجار ٢٨

Halaman 410 · Juz 23

اَمْ
نَجْعَلُ
الَّذِیْنَ
اٰمَنُوْا
وَعَمِلُوا
الصّٰلِحٰتِ
كَالْمُفْسِدِیْنَ
فِی
الْاَرْضِ ؗ
اَمْ
نَجْعَلُ
الْمُتَّقِیْنَ
كَالْفُجَّارِ
۟
Pantaskah Kami memperlakukan orang-orang yang beriman dan mengerjakan kebajikan sama dengan orang-orang yang berbuat kerusakan di bumi? Atau pantaskah Kami mengangggap orang-orang yang bertakwa sama dengan orang-orang yang jahat?
Lanjutkan Membaca

Bacalah Tafsir

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Wisdom behind the Creation of This World

Allah tells us that He did not create the creatures in vain; He created them to worship Him Alone, then He will gather them on the Day of Gathering and will reward the obedient and punish the disbelievers. Allah says:

وَمَا خَلَقْنَا السَّمَآءَ وَالاٌّرْضَ

The Wisdom behind the Creation of This World

Allah tells us that He did not create the creatures in vain; He created them to worship Him Alone, then He

Lebih Banyak Tafsir
Notes placeholders