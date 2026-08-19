Sad 38:27 وما خلقنا السماء والارض وما بينهما باطلا ذالك ظن الذين كفروا فويل للذين كفروا من النار ٢٧
Halaman 409 · Juz 23
وَمَا
خَلَقْنَا
السَّمَآءَ
وَالْاَرْضَ
وَمَا
بَیْنَهُمَا
بَاطِلًا ؕ
ذٰلِكَ
ظَنُّ
الَّذِیْنَ
كَفَرُوْا ۚ
فَوَیْلٌ
لِّلَّذِیْنَ
كَفَرُوْا
مِنَ
النَّارِ
۟ؕ
Dan Kami tidak menciptakan langit dan bumi serta apa yang ada di antara keduanya dengan sia-sia. Itu anggapan orang-orang kafir, maka celakalah orang-orang yang kafir itu karena mereka akan masuk neraka.
Bacalah Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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