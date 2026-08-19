Sad 38:26 يا داوود انا جعلناك خليفة في الارض فاحكم بين الناس بالحق ولا تتبع الهوى فيضلك عن سبيل الله ان الذين يضلون عن سبيل الله لهم عذاب شديد بما نسوا يوم الحساب ٢٦
Halaman 409 · Juz 23
یٰدَاوٗدُ
اِنَّا
جَعَلْنٰكَ
خَلِیْفَةً
فِی
الْاَرْضِ
فَاحْكُمْ
بَیْنَ
النَّاسِ
بِالْحَقِّ
وَلَا
تَتَّبِعِ
الْهَوٰی
فَیُضِلَّكَ
عَنْ
سَبِیْلِ
اللّٰهِ ؕ
اِنَّ
الَّذِیْنَ
یَضِلُّوْنَ
عَنْ
سَبِیْلِ
اللّٰهِ
لَهُمْ
عَذَابٌ
شَدِیْدٌۢ
بِمَا
نَسُوْا
یَوْمَ
الْحِسَابِ
۟۠
(Allah berfirman), "Wahai Dawud! Sesungguhnya engkau Kami jadikan khalifah (penguasa) di bumi, maka berilah keputusan (perkara) di antara manusia dengan adil dan janganlah engkau mengikuti hawa nafsu, karena akan menyesatkan engkau dari jalan Allah. Sungguh, orang-orang yang sesat dari jalan Allah akan mendapat azab yang berat, karena mereka melupakan hari perhitungan."
Bacalah Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
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