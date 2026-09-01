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12:7
۞ لقد كان في يوسف واخوته ايات للسايلين ٧
۞ لَّقَدْ كَانَ فِى يُوسُفَ وَإِخْوَتِهِۦٓ ءَايَـٰتٌۭ لِّلسَّآئِلِينَ ٧

٧

Indeed, in the story of Joseph and his brothers there are lessons for all who ask.
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