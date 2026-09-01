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Translation
12:7
۞ لقد كان في يوسف واخوته ايات للسايلين ٧
۞ لَّقَدْ كَانَ فِى يُوسُفَ وَإِخْوَتِهِۦٓ ءَايَـٰتٌۭ لِّلسَّآئِلِينَ ٧
۞ لَّقَدۡ
كَانَ
فِي
يُوسُفَ
وَإِخۡوَتِهِۦٓ
ءَايَٰتٞ
لِّلسَّآئِلِينَ
٧
Indeed, in the story of Joseph and his brothers there are lessons for all who ask.
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
12:8
اذ قالوا ليوسف واخوه احب الى ابينا منا ونحن عصبة ان ابانا لفي ضلال مبين ٨
إِذْ قَالُوا۟ لَيُوسُفُ وَأَخُوهُ أَحَبُّ إِلَىٰٓ أَبِينَا مِنَّا وَنَحْنُ عُصْبَةٌ إِنَّ أَبَانَا لَفِى ضَلَـٰلٍۢ مُّبِينٍ ٨
إِذۡ
قَالُواْ
لَيُوسُفُ
وَأَخُوهُ
أَحَبُّ
إِلَىٰٓ
أَبِينَا
مِنَّا
وَنَحۡنُ
عُصۡبَةٌ
إِنَّ
أَبَانَا
لَفِي
ضَلَٰلٖ
مُّبِينٍ
٨
˹Remember˺ when they said ˹to one another˺, “Surely Joseph and his brother ˹Benjamin˺ are more beloved to our father than we, even though we are a group of so many.
1
Indeed, our father is clearly mistaken.
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
12:9
اقتلوا يوسف او اطرحوه ارضا يخل لكم وجه ابيكم وتكونوا من بعده قوما صالحين ٩
ٱقْتُلُوا۟ يُوسُفَ أَوِ ٱطْرَحُوهُ أَرْضًۭا يَخْلُ لَكُمْ وَجْهُ أَبِيكُمْ وَتَكُونُوا۟ مِنۢ بَعْدِهِۦ قَوْمًۭا صَـٰلِحِينَ ٩
ٱقۡتُلُواْ
يُوسُفَ
أَوِ
ٱطۡرَحُوهُ
أَرۡضٗا
يَخۡلُ
لَكُمۡ
وَجۡهُ
أَبِيكُمۡ
وَتَكُونُواْ
مِنۢ
بَعۡدِهِۦ
قَوۡمٗا
صَٰلِحِينَ
٩
Kill Joseph or cast him out to some ˹distant˺ land so that our father’s attention will be only ours, then after that you may ˹repent and˺ become righteous people!”
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
12:10
قال قايل منهم لا تقتلوا يوسف والقوه في غيابت الجب يلتقطه بعض السيارة ان كنتم فاعلين ١٠
قَالَ قَآئِلٌۭ مِّنْهُمْ لَا تَقْتُلُوا۟ يُوسُفَ وَأَلْقُوهُ فِى غَيَـٰبَتِ ٱلْجُبِّ يَلْتَقِطْهُ بَعْضُ ٱلسَّيَّارَةِ إِن كُنتُمْ فَـٰعِلِينَ ١٠
قَالَ
قَآئِلٞ
مِّنۡهُمۡ
لَا
تَقۡتُلُواْ
يُوسُفَ
وَأَلۡقُوهُ
فِي
غَيَٰبَتِ
ٱلۡجُبِّ
يَلۡتَقِطۡهُ
بَعۡضُ
ٱلسَّيَّارَةِ
إِن
كُنتُمۡ
فَٰعِلِينَ
١٠
One of them said, “Do not kill Joseph. But if you must do something, throw him into the bottom of a well so perhaps he may be picked up by some travellers.”
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
12:11
قالوا يا ابانا ما لك لا تامنا على يوسف وانا له لناصحون ١١
قَالُوا۟ يَـٰٓأَبَانَا مَا لَكَ لَا تَأْمَ۫نَّا عَلَىٰ يُوسُفَ وَإِنَّا لَهُۥ لَنَـٰصِحُونَ ١١
قَالُواْ
يَٰٓأَبَانَا
مَا
لَكَ
لَا
تَأۡمَ۬نَّا
عَلَىٰ
يُوسُفَ
وَإِنَّا
لَهُۥ
لَنَٰصِحُونَ
١١
They said, “O our father! Why do you not trust us with Joseph, although we truly wish him well?
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
12:12
ارسله معنا غدا يرتع ويلعب وانا له لحافظون ١٢
أَرْسِلْهُ مَعَنَا غَدًۭا يَرْتَعْ وَيَلْعَبْ وَإِنَّا لَهُۥ لَحَـٰفِظُونَ ١٢
أَرۡسِلۡهُ
مَعَنَا
غَدٗا
يَرۡتَعۡ
وَيَلۡعَبۡ
وَإِنَّا
لَهُۥ
لَحَٰفِظُونَ
١٢
Send him out with us tomorrow so that he may enjoy himself and play. And we will really watch over him.”
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
12:13
قال اني ليحزنني ان تذهبوا به واخاف ان ياكله الذيب وانتم عنه غافلون ١٣
قَالَ إِنِّى لَيَحْزُنُنِىٓ أَن تَذْهَبُوا۟ بِهِۦ وَأَخَافُ أَن يَأْكُلَهُ ٱلذِّئْبُ وَأَنتُمْ عَنْهُ غَـٰفِلُونَ ١٣
قَالَ
إِنِّي
لَيَحۡزُنُنِيٓ
أَن
تَذۡهَبُواْ
بِهِۦ
وَأَخَافُ
أَن
يَأۡكُلَهُ
ٱلذِّئۡبُ
وَأَنتُمۡ
عَنۡهُ
غَٰفِلُونَ
١٣
He responded, “It would truly sadden me if you took him away with you, and I fear that a wolf may devour him while you are negligent of him.”
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
12:14
قالوا لين اكله الذيب ونحن عصبة انا اذا لخاسرون ١٤
قَالُوا۟ لَئِنْ أَكَلَهُ ٱلذِّئْبُ وَنَحْنُ عُصْبَةٌ إِنَّآ إِذًۭا لَّخَـٰسِرُونَ ١٤
قَالُواْ
لَئِنۡ
أَكَلَهُ
ٱلذِّئۡبُ
وَنَحۡنُ
عُصۡبَةٌ
إِنَّآ
إِذٗا
لَّخَٰسِرُونَ
١٤
They said, “If a wolf were to devour him, despite our strong group, then we would certainly be losers!”
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
12:7
۞ لقد كان في يوسف واخوته ايات للسايلين ٧
۞ لَّقَدْ كَانَ فِى يُوسُفَ وَإِخْوَتِهِۦٓ ءَايَـٰتٌۭ لِّلسَّآئِلِينَ ٧
۞ لَّقَدۡ
كَانَ
فِي
يُوسُفَ
وَإِخۡوَتِهِۦٓ
ءَايَٰتٞ
لِّلسَّآئِلِينَ
٧
Indeed, in the story of Joseph and his brothers there are lessons for all who ask.
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections