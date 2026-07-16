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12:12
ارسله معنا غدا يرتع ويلعب وانا له لحافظون ١٢
أَرْسِلْهُ مَعَنَا غَدًۭا يَرْتَعْ وَيَلْعَبْ وَإِنَّا لَهُۥ لَحَـٰفِظُونَ ١٢

١٢

Send him out with us tomorrow so that he may enjoy himself and play. And we will really watch over him.”
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