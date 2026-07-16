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12:11
قالوا يا ابانا ما لك لا تامنا على يوسف وانا له لناصحون ١١
قَالُوا۟ يَـٰٓأَبَانَا مَا لَكَ لَا تَأْمَ۫نَّا عَلَىٰ يُوسُفَ وَإِنَّا لَهُۥ لَنَـٰصِحُونَ ١١

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They said, “O our father! Why do you not trust us with Joseph, although we truly wish him well?
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