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Translation
20:83
۞ وما اعجلك عن قومك يا موسى ٨٣
۞ وَمَآ أَعْجَلَكَ عَن قَوْمِكَ يَـٰمُوسَىٰ ٨٣
۞ وَمَآ
أَعۡجَلَكَ
عَن
قَوۡمِكَ
يَٰمُوسَىٰ
٨٣
˹Allah asked,˺ “Why have you come with such haste ahead of your people, O Moses?”
1
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
20:84
قال هم اولاء على اثري وعجلت اليك رب لترضى ٨٤
قَالَ هُمْ أُو۟لَآءِ عَلَىٰٓ أَثَرِى وَعَجِلْتُ إِلَيْكَ رَبِّ لِتَرْضَىٰ ٨٤
قَالَ
هُمۡ
أُوْلَآءِ
عَلَىٰٓ
أَثَرِي
وَعَجِلۡتُ
إِلَيۡكَ
رَبِّ
لِتَرۡضَىٰ
٨٤
He replied, “They are close on my tracks. And I have hastened to You, my Lord, so You will be pleased.”
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
20:85
قال فانا قد فتنا قومك من بعدك واضلهم السامري ٨٥
قَالَ فَإِنَّا قَدْ فَتَنَّا قَوْمَكَ مِنۢ بَعْدِكَ وَأَضَلَّهُمُ ٱلسَّامِرِىُّ ٨٥
قَالَ
فَإِنَّا
قَدۡ
فَتَنَّا
قَوۡمَكَ
مِنۢ
بَعۡدِكَ
وَأَضَلَّهُمُ
ٱلسَّامِرِيُّ
٨٥
Allah responded, “We have indeed tested your people in your absence, and the Sâmiri
1
has led them astray.”
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
20:86
فرجع موسى الى قومه غضبان اسفا قال يا قوم الم يعدكم ربكم وعدا حسنا افطال عليكم العهد ام اردتم ان يحل عليكم غضب من ربكم فاخلفتم موعدي ٨٦
فَرَجَعَ مُوسَىٰٓ إِلَىٰ قَوْمِهِۦ غَضْبَـٰنَ أَسِفًۭا ۚ قَالَ يَـٰقَوْمِ أَلَمْ يَعِدْكُمْ رَبُّكُمْ وَعْدًا حَسَنًا ۚ أَفَطَالَ عَلَيْكُمُ ٱلْعَهْدُ أَمْ أَرَدتُّمْ أَن يَحِلَّ عَلَيْكُمْ غَضَبٌۭ مِّن رَّبِّكُمْ فَأَخْلَفْتُم مَّوْعِدِى ٨٦
فَرَجَعَ
مُوسَىٰٓ
إِلَىٰ
قَوۡمِهِۦ
غَضۡبَٰنَ
أَسِفٗاۚ
قَالَ
يَٰقَوۡمِ
أَلَمۡ
يَعِدۡكُمۡ
رَبُّكُمۡ
وَعۡدًا
حَسَنًاۚ
أَفَطَالَ
عَلَيۡكُمُ
ٱلۡعَهۡدُ
أَمۡ
أَرَدتُّمۡ
أَن
يَحِلَّ
عَلَيۡكُمۡ
غَضَبٞ
مِّن
رَّبِّكُمۡ
فَأَخۡلَفۡتُم
مَّوۡعِدِي
٨٦
So Moses returned to his people, furious and sorrowful. He said, “O my people! Had your Lord not made you a good promise?
1
Has my absence been too long for you? Or have you wished for wrath from your Lord to befall you, so you broke your promise to me?”
2
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
20:87
قالوا ما اخلفنا موعدك بملكنا ولاكنا حملنا اوزارا من زينة القوم فقذفناها فكذالك القى السامري ٨٧
قَالُوا۟ مَآ أَخْلَفْنَا مَوْعِدَكَ بِمَلْكِنَا وَلَـٰكِنَّا حُمِّلْنَآ أَوْزَارًۭا مِّن زِينَةِ ٱلْقَوْمِ فَقَذَفْنَـٰهَا فَكَذَٰلِكَ أَلْقَى ٱلسَّامِرِىُّ ٨٧
قَالُواْ
مَآ
أَخۡلَفۡنَا
مَوۡعِدَكَ
بِمَلۡكِنَا
وَلَٰكِنَّا
حُمِّلۡنَآ
أَوۡزَارٗا
مِّن
زِينَةِ
ٱلۡقَوۡمِ
فَقَذَفۡنَٰهَا
فَكَذَٰلِكَ
أَلۡقَى
ٱلسَّامِرِيُّ
٨٧
They argued, “We did not break our promise to you of our own free will, but we were made to carry the burden of the people’s ˹golden˺ jewellery,
1
then we threw it ˹into the fire˺, and so did the Sâmiri.”
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
20:83
۞ وما اعجلك عن قومك يا موسى ٨٣
۞ وَمَآ أَعْجَلَكَ عَن قَوْمِكَ يَـٰمُوسَىٰ ٨٣
۞ وَمَآ
أَعۡجَلَكَ
عَن
قَوۡمِكَ
يَٰمُوسَىٰ
٨٣
˹Allah asked,˺ “Why have you come with such haste ahead of your people, O Moses?”
1
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections