Taha 20:98 انما الاهكم الله الذي لا الاه الا هو وسع كل شيء علما ٩٨
Página 318 · Juz 16
إِنَّمَآ
إِلَٰهُكُمُ
ٱللَّهُ
ٱلَّذِي
لَآ
إِلَٰهَ
إِلَّا
هُوَۚ
وَسِعَ
كُلَّ
شَيۡءٍ
عِلۡمٗا
٩٨
Somente o vosso Deus é Deus. Não há mais divindades além d'Ele! Sua sapiência abrange tudo!
Leia Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Mais Tafsirs
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How As-Samiri made the Calf
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