Al-Qasas 28:13 فرددناه الى امه كي تقر عينها ولا تحزن ولتعلم ان وعد الله حق ولاكن اكثرهم لا يعلمون ١٣
Bladzijde 386 · Juz 20
فَرَدَدۡنَٰهُ
إِلَىٰٓ
أُمِّهِۦ
كَيۡ
تَقَرَّ
عَيۡنُهَا
وَلَا
تَحۡزَنَ
وَلِتَعۡلَمَ
أَنَّ
وَعۡدَ
ٱللَّهِ
حَقّٞ
وَلَٰكِنَّ
أَكۡثَرَهُمۡ
لَا
يَعۡلَمُونَ
١٣
Toen deden Wij hem tot zijn moeder terugkeren, opdat haar oog verkoeld werd en zij niet bedroefd was, en opdat zij wist dat de belofte van Allah waar is. Maar de meesten van hen weten niet.
Lees Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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