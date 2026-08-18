Al-Qasas 28:14 ولما بلغ اشده واستوى اتيناه حكما وعلما وكذالك نجزي المحسنين ١٤
Bladzijde 387 · Juz 20
وَلَمَّا
بَلَغَ
أَشُدَّهُۥ
وَٱسۡتَوَىٰٓ
ءَاتَيۡنَٰهُ
حُكۡمٗا
وَعِلۡمٗاۚ
وَكَذَٰلِكَ
نَجۡزِي
ٱلۡمُحۡسِنِينَ
١٤
En toen hij zijn volle kracht had bereikt, en volgroeid was, gaven Wij hem wijsheid en kennis. En zo belonen Wij de weldoeners.
Lees Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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