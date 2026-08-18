Al-Qasas 28:21 فخرج منها خايفا يترقب قال رب نجني من القوم الظالمين ٢١
Bladzijde 387 · Juz 20
فَخَرَجَ
مِنۡهَا
خَآئِفٗا
يَتَرَقَّبُۖ
قَالَ
رَبِّ
نَجِّنِي
مِنَ
ٱلۡقَوۡمِ
ٱلظَّٰلِمِينَ
٢١
Daarom vertrok hij van daar, vrezend en op zijn hoede. Hij zei: "Mijn Heer, red mij van het onrechtvaardige volk."
Lees Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Meer Tafsirs
Musa, peace be upon him, in Madyan, and how He watered the Flocks of the Two Women
When the man told Musa about how Fir`awn and his chiefs were conspiring against him, he left Egypt on his own. He was not used to being alone, because before that he had been living a life of luxury and ease, in a posi…
Musa, peace be upon him, in Madyan, and how He watered the Flocks of the Two Women
When the man told Musa about how Fir`awn and his chiefs were conspir…