Al-Qasas 28:20 وجاء رجل من اقصى المدينة يسعى قال يا موسى ان الملا ياتمرون بك ليقتلوك فاخرج اني لك من الناصحين ٢٠
Bladzijde 387 · Juz 20
وَجَآءَ
رَجُلٞ
مِّنۡ
أَقۡصَا
ٱلۡمَدِينَةِ
يَسۡعَىٰ
قَالَ
يَٰمُوسَىٰٓ
إِنَّ
ٱلۡمَلَأَ
يَأۡتَمِرُونَ
بِكَ
لِيَقۡتُلُوكَ
فَٱخۡرُجۡ
إِنِّي
لَكَ
مِنَ
ٱلنَّٰصِحِينَ
٢٠
En een man kwam aanrennen van het andere einde van de stad, terwijl hij riep: "De vooraanstaanden beramen een list om jou te vermoorden. Vertrek daarom: voorwaar, ik behoor tot de raadgevers voor jou."
Lees Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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