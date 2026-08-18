Al-Qasas 28:19 فلما ان اراد ان يبطش بالذي هو عدو لهما قال يا موسى اتريد ان تقتلني كما قتلت نفسا بالامس ان تريد الا ان تكون جبارا في الارض وما تريد ان تكون من المصلحين ١٩
Bladzijde 387 · Juz 20
فَلَمَّآ
أَنۡ
أَرَادَ
أَن
يَبۡطِشَ
بِٱلَّذِي
هُوَ
عَدُوّٞ
لَّهُمَا
قَالَ
يَٰمُوسَىٰٓ
أَتُرِيدُ
أَن
تَقۡتُلَنِي
كَمَا
قَتَلۡتَ
نَفۡسَۢا
بِٱلۡأَمۡسِۖ
إِن
تُرِيدُ
إِلَّآ
أَن
تَكُونَ
جَبَّارٗا
فِي
ٱلۡأَرۡضِ
وَمَا
تُرِيدُ
أَن
تَكُونَ
مِنَ
ٱلۡمُصۡلِحِينَ
١٩
Maar toen hij (Môesa) degene wilde grijpen, die een vijand van hen beiden was, zei deze: "O Môesa, wil jij mij vermoorden, zoals jij gisteren een ziel gedood hebt? Jij wenst slechts een tiran te worden op de aarde en jij wenst niet tot de verzoeners te behoren."
Lees Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Meer Tafsirs
How the Secret of this Killing became known
Allah tells us that when Musa killed that Coptic,
فِى الْمَدِينَةِ خَآئِفاً
(he became afraid in the city) meaning, of the consequences of his action,
يَتَرَقَّبُ
(looking about) means, turning around and watching out, waiting for the consequences of his action…
How the Secret of this Killing became known
Allah tells us that when Musa killed that Coptic,
فِى الْمَدِينَةِ خَآئِفاً
(he became afraid in the city) me…