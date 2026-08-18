Al-Qasas 28:11 وقالت لاخته قصيه فبصرت به عن جنب وهم لا يشعرون ١١
Bladzijde 386 · Juz 20
وَقَالَتۡ
لِأُخۡتِهِۦ
قُصِّيهِۖ
فَبَصُرَتۡ
بِهِۦ
عَن
جُنُبٖ
وَهُمۡ
لَا
يَشۡعُرُونَ
١١
En zij zei tegen zijn (Môesa) zuster: "Volg hem." En zo bekeek zij hem op een afstand, terwijl zij het niet beseften.
Lees Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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