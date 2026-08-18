Al-Qasas 28:10 واصبح فواد ام موسى فارغا ان كادت لتبدي به لولا ان ربطنا على قلبها لتكون من المومنين ١٠
Bladzijde 386 · Juz 20
وَأَصۡبَحَ
فُؤَادُ
أُمِّ
مُوسَىٰ
فَٰرِغًاۖ
إِن
كَادَتۡ
لَتُبۡدِي
بِهِۦ
لَوۡلَآ
أَن
رَّبَطۡنَا
عَلَىٰ
قَلۡبِهَا
لِتَكُونَ
مِنَ
ٱلۡمُؤۡمِنِينَ
١٠
En het hart van de moeder van Môesa werd leeg, en zij had het (geheim) bijna onthuld, als Wij haar hart niet versterkt hadden, zodat zij tot de gelovigen behoorde.
Lees Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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