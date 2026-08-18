Al-Qasas 28:7 واوحينا الى ام موسى ان ارضعيه فاذا خفت عليه فالقيه في اليم ولا تخافي ولا تحزني انا رادوه اليك وجاعلوه من المرسلين ٧
Bladzijde 386 · Juz 20
وَأَوۡحَيۡنَآ
إِلَىٰٓ
أُمِّ
مُوسَىٰٓ
أَنۡ
أَرۡضِعِيهِۖ
فَإِذَا
خِفۡتِ
عَلَيۡهِ
فَأَلۡقِيهِ
فِي
ٱلۡيَمِّ
وَلَا
تَخَافِي
وَلَا
تَحۡزَنِيٓۖ
إِنَّا
رَآدُّوهُ
إِلَيۡكِ
وَجَاعِلُوهُ
مِنَ
ٱلۡمُرۡسَلِينَ
٧
En Wij inspireerden aan de moeder van Môesa: "Zoog hem", maar als jij voor hem vreest, werp hem dan in de rivier, en vrees niet en treur niet: voorwaar, Wij zullen hem bij jou terugbrengen en hem tot één van de Boodschappers maken.
Lees Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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