Al-Qasas 28:12 ۞ وحرمنا عليه المراضع من قبل فقالت هل ادلكم على اهل بيت يكفلونه لكم وهم له ناصحون ١٢
Bladzijde 386 · Juz 20
۞ وَحَرَّمۡنَا
عَلَيۡهِ
ٱلۡمَرَاضِعَ
مِن
قَبۡلُ
فَقَالَتۡ
هَلۡ
أَدُلُّكُمۡ
عَلَىٰٓ
أَهۡلِ
بَيۡتٖ
يَكۡفُلُونَهُۥ
لَكُمۡ
وَهُمۡ
لَهُۥ
نَٰصِحُونَ
١٢
En Wij hebben hem daarvóór zoogmoeders verboden. En zij (zijn zuster) zei (tegen de familie van Fir'aun): "Zal ik jullie een huisgezin wijzen dat hem voor jullie zal verzorgen en hem opvoeden?"
Lees Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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