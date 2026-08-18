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Al-Qasas 28:6 ونمكن لهم في الارض ونري فرعون وهامان وجنودهما منهم ما كانوا يحذرون ٦

Bladzijde 386 · Juz 20

وَنُمَكِّنَ
لَهُمۡ
فِي
ٱلۡأَرۡضِ
وَنُرِيَ
فِرۡعَوۡنَ
وَهَٰمَٰنَ
وَجُنُودَهُمَا
مِنۡهُم
مَّا
كَانُواْ
يَحۡذَرُونَ
٦
En Wij vestigden hen op aarde en Wij toonden Fir'aun,. en Hâmân en hun troepen onder hen dat waar zij bevreesd voor waren.
Lees verder

Lees Tafsir

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Which was revealed in Makkah

Imam Ahmad bin Hanbal, may Allah have mercy on him, recorded that Ma`diykarib said: "We came to `Abdullah and asked him to recite to us:

طسم

(Ta Sin Mim.) the two hundred. He said, `I do not know it; you should go to someone who learned it from the Messenger of Allah ﷺ Khab

Which was revealed in Makkah

Imam Ahmad bin Hanbal, may Allah have mercy on him, recorded that Ma`diykarib said: "We came to `Abdullah and asked him to

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