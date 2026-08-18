Al-Qasas 28:6 ونمكن لهم في الارض ونري فرعون وهامان وجنودهما منهم ما كانوا يحذرون ٦
Bladzijde 386 · Juz 20
وَنُمَكِّنَ
لَهُمۡ
فِي
ٱلۡأَرۡضِ
وَنُرِيَ
فِرۡعَوۡنَ
وَهَٰمَٰنَ
وَجُنُودَهُمَا
مِنۡهُم
مَّا
كَانُواْ
يَحۡذَرُونَ
٦
En Wij vestigden hen op aarde en Wij toonden Fir'aun,. en Hâmân en hun troepen onder hen dat waar zij bevreesd voor waren.
Lees Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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