Al-Qamar 54:9 ۞ كذبت قبلهم قوم نوح فكذبوا عبدنا وقالوا مجنون وازدجر ٩
Bladzijde 529 · Juz 27
۞ كَذَّبَتۡ
قَبۡلَهُمۡ
قَوۡمُ
نُوحٖ
فَكَذَّبُواْ
عَبۡدَنَا
وَقَالُواْ
مَجۡنُونٞ
وَٱزۡدُجِرَ
٩
Vóór hen loochende het volk van Nôeh, zij loochenden Onze dienaar, en zij zeiden: "Een bezetene!" En hij werd verbannen.
Lees Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Meer Tafsirs
The Story of the People of Nuh and the Lesson from it
Allah the Exalted said,
كَذَّبَتْ
(denied) `before your people, O Muhammad,'
قَوْمُ نُوحٍ فَكَذَّبُواْ عَبْدَنَا
(the people of Nuh. They rejected Our servant) means, they denied him categorically and accused him of madness,
وَقَالُواْ مَجْنُونٌ وَازْد…
The Story of the People of Nuh and the Lesson from it
Allah the Exalted said,
كَذَّبَتْ
(denied) `before your people, O Muhammad,'
قَوْمُ نُوحٍ فَكَذَّبُو…