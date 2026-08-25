Al-Qamar 54:13 وحملناه على ذات الواح ودسر ١٣
Bladzijde 529 · Juz 27
وَحَمَلۡنَٰهُ
عَلَىٰ
ذَاتِ
أَلۡوَٰحٖ
وَدُسُرٖ
١٣
En Wij droegen hem op een vaartuig van planken en (houten) pinnen.
Lees Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Meer Tafsirs
The Story of the People of Nuh and the Lesson from it
Allah the Exalted said,
كَذَّبَتْ
(denied) `before your people, O Muhammad,'
قَوْمُ نُوحٍ فَكَذَّبُواْ عَبْدَنَا
(the people of Nuh. They rejected Our servant) means, they denied him categorically and accused him of madness,
وَقَالُواْ مَجْنُونٌ وَازْد…
The Story of the People of Nuh and the Lesson from it
Allah the Exalted said,
كَذَّبَتْ
(denied) `before your people, O Muhammad,'
قَوْمُ نُوحٍ فَكَذَّبُو…