Al-Qamar 54:15 ولقد تركناها اية فهل من مدكر ١٥
Bladzijde 529 · Juz 27
وَلَقَد
تَّرَكۡنَٰهَآ
ءَايَةٗ
فَهَلۡ
مِن
مُّدَّكِرٖ
١٥
En voorzeker, Wij lieten het achter als een teken, is er dan iemand die er lering uit trekt?
Lees Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Meer Tafsirs
The Story of the People of Nuh and the Lesson from it
Allah the Exalted said,
كَذَّبَتْ
(denied) `before your people, O Muhammad,'
قَوْمُ نُوحٍ فَكَذَّبُواْ عَبْدَنَا
(the people of Nuh. They rejected Our servant) means, they denied him categorically and accused him of madness,
وَقَالُواْ مَجْنُونٌ وَازْد…
The Story of the People of Nuh and the Lesson from it
Allah the Exalted said,
كَذَّبَتْ
(denied) `before your people, O Muhammad,'
قَوْمُ نُوحٍ فَكَذَّبُو…