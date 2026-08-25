Al-Qamar 54:12 وفجرنا الارض عيونا فالتقى الماء على امر قد قدر ١٢
Bladzijde 529 · Juz 27
وَفَجَّرۡنَا
ٱلۡأَرۡضَ
عُيُونٗا
فَٱلۡتَقَى
ٱلۡمَآءُ
عَلَىٰٓ
أَمۡرٖ
قَدۡ
قُدِرَ
١٢
En Wij deden bronnen uit de aarde barsten, waarna de wateren elkaar ontmoetten volgens een beschikking die waarlijk bepaald was.
Lees Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Meer Tafsirs
The Story of the People of Nuh and the Lesson from it
Allah the Exalted said,
كَذَّبَتْ
(denied) `before your people, O Muhammad,'
قَوْمُ نُوحٍ فَكَذَّبُواْ عَبْدَنَا
(the people of Nuh. They rejected Our servant) means, they denied him categorically and accused him of madness,
وَقَالُواْ مَجْنُونٌ وَازْد…
The Story of the People of Nuh and the Lesson from it
Allah the Exalted said,
كَذَّبَتْ
(denied) `before your people, O Muhammad,'
قَوْمُ نُوحٍ فَكَذَّبُو…