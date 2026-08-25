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Al-Qamar 54:16 فكيف كان عذابي ونذر ١٦

Bladzijde 529 · Juz 27

فَكَيۡفَ
كَانَ
عَذَابِي
وَنُذُرِ
١٦
En hoe was Mijn bestraffing en Mijn waarschuwing?
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Lees Tafsir

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Story of the People of Nuh and the Lesson from it

Allah the Exalted said,

كَذَّبَتْ

(denied) `before your people, O Muhammad,'

قَوْمُ نُوحٍ فَكَذَّبُواْ عَبْدَنَا

(the people of Nuh. They rejected Our servant) means, they denied him categorically and accused him of madness,

وَقَالُواْ مَجْنُونٌ وَازْد

The Story of the People of Nuh and the Lesson from it

Allah the Exalted said,

كَذَّبَتْ

(denied) `before your people, O Muhammad,'

قَوْمُ نُوحٍ فَكَذَّبُو
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