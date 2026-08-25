Al-Qamar 54:14 تجري باعيننا جزاء لمن كان كفر ١٤
Bladzijde 529 · Juz 27
تَجۡرِي
بِأَعۡيُنِنَا
جَزَآءٗ
لِّمَن
كَانَ
كُفِرَ
١٤
Dat voer onder Ons toezicht, als beloning voor degene die werd verworpen.
Lees Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Meer Tafsirs
The Story of the People of Nuh and the Lesson from it
Allah the Exalted said,
كَذَّبَتْ
(denied) `before your people, O Muhammad,'
قَوْمُ نُوحٍ فَكَذَّبُواْ عَبْدَنَا
(the people of Nuh. They rejected Our servant) means, they denied him categorically and accused him of madness,
وَقَالُواْ مَجْنُونٌ وَازْد…
The Story of the People of Nuh and the Lesson from it
Allah the Exalted said,
كَذَّبَتْ
(denied) `before your people, O Muhammad,'
قَوْمُ نُوحٍ فَكَذَّبُو…