Al-Qamar 54:8 مهطعين الى الداع يقول الكافرون هاذا يوم عسر ٨
Bladzijde 529 · Juz 27
مُّهۡطِعِينَ
إِلَى
ٱلدَّاعِۖ
يَقُولُ
ٱلۡكَٰفِرُونَ
هَٰذَا
يَوۡمٌ
عَسِرٞ
٨
Zich haastend naar de oproeper. De ongelovigen zullen zeggen: "Dit is een zware dag."
Lees Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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