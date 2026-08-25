Al-Qamar 54:6 فتول عنهم يوم يدع الداع الى شيء نكر ٦
Bladzijde 528 · Juz 27
فَتَوَلَّ
عَنۡهُمۡۘ
يَوۡمَ
يَدۡعُ
ٱلدَّاعِ
إِلَىٰ
شَيۡءٖ
نُّكُرٍ
٦
Keer je daarom van hen af De Dag (zal komen) waarop een oproeper (een Engel) tot iets verschrikkelijks oproept.
Lees Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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