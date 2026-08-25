Al-Qamar 54:7 خشعا ابصارهم يخرجون من الاجداث كانهم جراد منتشر ٧
Bladzijde 529 · Juz 27
خُشَّعًا
أَبۡصَٰرُهُمۡ
يَخۡرُجُونَ
مِنَ
ٱلۡأَجۡدَاثِ
كَأَنَّهُمۡ
جَرَادٞ
مُّنتَشِرٞ
٧
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Lees Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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