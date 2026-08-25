Al-Qamar 54:3 وكذبوا واتبعوا اهواءهم وكل امر مستقر ٣
Bladzijde 528 · Juz 27
وَكَذَّبُواْ
وَٱتَّبَعُوٓاْ
أَهۡوَآءَهُمۡۚ
وَكُلُّ
أَمۡرٖ
مُّسۡتَقِرّٞ
٣
En zij loochenen en volgen hun begeerten, terwijl alle zaken al zijn vastgesteld.
Lees Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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