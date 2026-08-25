Al-Qamar 54:32 ولقد يسرنا القران للذكر فهل من مدكر ٣٢
Bladzijde 530 · Juz 27
وَلَقَدۡ
يَسَّرۡنَا
ٱلۡقُرۡءَانَ
لِلذِّكۡرِ
فَهَلۡ
مِن
مُّدَّكِرٖ
٣٢
En voorzeker, Wij hebben de Koran gemakkelijk gemaakt ter vermaning, is er dan iemand die er lering uit trekt?
Lees Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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